Sesame Chicken
Serving size 4
1 pound chicken breast (boneless, cut into cubes)
1/2 tsp salt
4 tsp ginger (grated)
1/4 cup sake
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tbsp mirin
1/2 cup sesame seed (white, raw)
Cooking oil for deep frying (neutral flavored oil)
Mix together the chicken, salt, ginger, sake, soy sauce, and mirin in a bowl until well combined. Marinate the chicken for 15 minutes.
In another bowl, add sesame seeds. After the chicken is done marinating, tap off the excess marinade from the chicken and dredge each piece in the sesame seeds, coating all sides. Place the coated pieces on a plate.
Place a skillet pan deep enough to hold at least 1 inch of cooking oil to fry your chicken pieces. Set up a plate lined with paper towel to place your finished fried chicken pieces.
Turn your burner to high to heat your cooking oil.
Heat the oil to 340 degrees. When the oil is ready add chicken pieces into the skillet, cook the chicken in batches to maintain the oil temperature. If the oil is too hot the chicken and sesame seed coating will burn, if the oil is not hot enough the chicken will come out greasy.
Fry the chicken pieces for about 4 minutes, until the chicken turns golden brown. When the chicken is ready, transfer the chicken to the paper lined plate you have pre-prepared. Serve hot.
Enjoy!
