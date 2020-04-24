Life has completely changed for all of us but we can still save money! I found a few deals to make it easier to live life better for less!
Amazon is offering two FREE months of Unlimited Reading for all of us to enjoy! Sign up by April 30th and you'll enjoy unlimited access to over a million books to read, tons of magazines, and thousands of books to listen to with audible narration. It's really easy to cancel, otherwise an ongoing subscription is $9.99 a month, head to dealsinaz.com for more information, now is the perfect time to get some more reading in.
If you've ever thought about playing the guitar, Fender wants to help. They're offering three free months of free online Fender Play lessons! There is no credit card required, they just figure we could all use some more music in our lives right now. You can find all of the information at dealsinaz.com.
Most restaurants are closed for dine-in but many are open for take-out! One of my favorite stops is NYPD Pizza and right now they are offering incredible deals! Right now you can pick up a family pasta for 6 (choose the baked ziti or spaghetti) for just $12! If that deal doesn't work for you you can also enjoy free kids meals every day (buy one entree, get up to two free kids meals) or enjoy a $10 do it yourself pizza kit.
Sunday-Thursday you can enjoy $10 off your $30 purchase. There is a limit of one deal per person, they truly have something for everyone.
If you're doing more shopping online than you ever have before, make sure you're signed up for Rakuten (formerly Ebates). Head to dealsinaz.com for all of the details, they give you cash back for shopping at thousands of stores online. If you were going to pick up a bathing suit at Old Navy, you would go to Rakuten first, search for Old Navy, then click "shop now". A percentage of your sale will automatically go back into your Rakuten account and you'll get a $10 bonus after your first $25 purchase when you sign up with my link. You should check them before you buy almost anything online to see if you could get cash back!