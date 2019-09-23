Even though summer is ending, entertaining friends and family doesn’t have to be. I’m so excited to share my favorite fall entertaining must haves that you can enjoy both indoor and outdoor!
With the Phoenix weather being 100+ degrees, it’s nice to bring the outdoor grilling experience indoors. This smokeless grill from George Foreman just launched this month and has an open grate design feature that produces up to 80% less of smoke and makes entertaining available for any time of the year!
NEW George Foreman Open Grate Smokeless Grill
$79.99, georgeforman.com
• Just launched this September!
• Open Grate Grilling - Up to 80% less smoke*! The open grate design allows grease to drain onto the drip tray, cooling it down before it can burn and produce smoke.
• Advanced George Tough™ Nonstick Coating - There’s a lot to love about this nonstick coating. It’s 3X more durable** and free of PFOA
• Easy to clean - The grill plate and drip tray are removable and dishwasher-safe
For every party, dessert is a must-have! We have these products from Chicago Metallic and Godiva that will help indulge anyone’s sweet tooth and make their mouth water!
Chicago Metallic’s Uncoated Textured Aluminum Round Cake Baking Pan has a heat conductivity that promotes even baking so that all parts of your cake are perfect!
Chicago Metallic’s Uncoated Textured Aluminum Round Cake Baking Pan
Price varies depending on the pans, Available on amazon
• It has superior heat conductivity and promotes even baking; suitable for all oven types
• Features unique, textured bottom that minimizes surface contact and increases airflow for an even bake and smooth release.
Godiva’s Baking Mixes have these rich chocolate flavor that will have people wondering if the cake was bought. The Molten Lava flavor is a must try!
Godiva Baking Mixes
$4.99, Available at the baking aisle of most major grocery stores and retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Wakefern, Supervalu and AWG
• Available in four dessert options, Molten Lava Cakes, Brownie Cheesecake Swirl, Raspberry Chocolate Torte and Flourless Chocolate Torte
• The baking mixes each feature 72% Dark GODIVA chocolate callets. These
As your enjoying good company and food, it’s always nice to have a drink to cheers the occasion. Treat your hosts and/or guests with Josh Cellar’s new Prosecco. It’s a perfect refresher for the Phoenix heat!
Josh Cellars Prosecco
$18.00, available nationwide
• This new launch, made from 100 percent Prosecco grapes, is refreshing with a touch of sweetness, perfect for sipping.
• At less than $20, Josh Prosecco is the perfect option for entertaining – that’s not too costly!
When grilling meat and entertaining guests, one necessity is Taylor Kitchen’s Thermometer/Bottle Opener. It allows for easy cooking and helps check that the meat is cooked properly - all while opening a drink for the chef!
Taylor Kitchen’s Thermometer/Bottle Opener
$14.99, amazon.com
• Includes fully retractable stainless-steel bottle opener
• Compact Folding probe - perfect for on-the-go grilling
• Large LCD readout
• Retractable bottle opener
• Ergonomic design with rugged textures
For any type of entertainment, food is always involved! A great snack to have prepared for fall entertaining is a cheese board! Wisconsin Cheese is the most awarded cheese and is available nationwide. It’s just what you need to satisfy guests until the main course!
Wisconsin Cheese
• Going to artisanal cheese experts, Wisconsin Cheese is essential to fall entertaining.
• These cheese varieties come directly from The State of Cheese®- Wisconsin; where they win more awards than any other state… or country!
• Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese badge nationwide to know you’re getting the world’s best cheese.
• Fun fact, Wisconsin is actually the only state to require a license to make cheese- so you know it’s top notch!
Even though summer is ending, entertaining friends and family doesn’t have to be. I’m so excited to share my favorite fall entertaining must haves that you can enjoy both indoor and outdoor!
With the Phoenix weather being 100+ degrees, it’s nice to bring the outdoor grilling experience indoors. This smokeless grill from George Foreman just launched this month and has an open grate design feature that produces up to 80% less of smoke and makes entertaining available for any time of the year!
NEW George Foreman Open Grate Smokeless Grill
$79.99, georgeforman.com
For every party, dessert is a must-have! We have these products from Chicago Metallic and Godiva that will help indulge anyone’s sweet tooth and make their mouth water!
Chicago Metallic’s Uncoated Textured Aluminum Round Cake Baking Pan has a heat conductivity that promotes even baking so that all parts of your cake are perfect!
Chicago Metallic’s Uncoated Textured Aluminum Round Cake Baking Pan
Price varies depending on the pans, Available on amazon
Godiva’s Baking Mixes have these rich chocolate flavor that will have people wondering if the cake was bought. The Molten Lava flavor is a must try!
Godiva Baking Mixes
$4.99, Available at the baking aisle of most major grocery stores and retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Wakefern, Supervalu and AWG
As your enjoying good company and food, it’s always nice to have a drink to cheers the occasion. Treat your hosts and/or guests with Josh Cellar’s new Prosecco. It’s a perfect refresher for the Phoenix heat!
Josh Cellars Prosecco
When grilling meat and entertaining guests, one necessity is Taylor Kitchen’s Thermometer/Bottle Opener. It allows for easy cooking and helps check that the meat is cooked properly - all while opening a drink for the chef!
Taylor Kitchen’s Thermometer/Bottle Opener
$14.99, amazon.com
For any type of entertainment, food is always involved! A great snack to have prepared for fall entertaining is a cheese board! Wisconsin Cheese is the most awarded cheese and is available nationwide. It’s just what you need to satisfy guests until the main course!
Wisconsin Cheese