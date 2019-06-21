Whether on vacation or at a pool party vintage swim suits will undoubtedly help you stand out in a crowd! And it’s fun to pair them with items that aren’t traditional coverups for some very glamorous poolside looks.
The one-piece swim suit has been back in style for quite some time and a 1950’s creme Jantzen sequin style swimsuit with a red chiffon over cape offers quite a bit of drama! Pairing a Missoni knit bikini with a 60’s pink cotton long vest with sequin trim creates an incredibly chic effect. Since leopard never really goes out of style, an 80’s Norma Kamali swimsuit stands the test of time and offers just the right amount of peek a boo under a black Asian 90’s woven dress.
Oleg Cassini’s 1950’s tan wool suit matches perfectly with a floor length lace coat. And a gold lame Rose Marie Reid one-piece looks perfect with a black and gold beaded chiffon overcoat by Jack Bryan. Red has never been more bold than Jantzen’s 50’s swim suit and it goes from day to night when paired with an adorable multi-colored ribbon midi skirt.
