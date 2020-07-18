As we get accustomed to our quarantined lives, more people are turning to Pinterest to stay inspired. Couples in quarantine are finding new ways to do date nights at home, searches for ‘indoor dates’ are up more +290%. Cooking together is a popular choice and some are turning to experts by attending virtual cooking classes together from the comfort of their own kitchens. Other partners are following a similar model by attending virtual paint classes, an expert demonstrating and breaking down the steps as the class paints the same subject (wine and Bob Ross curls optional). Other creative ideas currently trending are at-home spa dates and yoga for two.
We also see that Pinners are still planning for future moments. When the present is uncertain, it can be refreshing to have a positive place to plan for the future and find new ways to celebrate. Virtual birthday parties, holidays at home, and virtual graduation parties are all gaining traction as we all re-imagine these moments in a world of social distancing. Using Zoom to celebrate is the new normal. These virtual gatherings allow all guests to attend a function from the comfort of home. Drive thru parties are gaining traction in festivities. For guests that live close enough to the party a host will bring the celebration to their front yard. Creative décor, small food and drink items and even goodie bags can make an appearance. Guests celebrate big moments together, but never leave the car.
Top Trending Searches:
• “Stay at home kids activities” +4055%
• “Kids exercise routine from home” +630%
• “Homemade garden boxes” +527%
• “Healthy pantry meals” +602%
• “Bread in crockpot” +3191%
• “Indoor date ideas” +293%
Hot Topics on Pinterest
• Activities for Kids: Ideas for bored kids at home – including how to make spring break at home fun – and kid-friendly recipes to make with limited ingredients.
• Food & Recipes: Solutions for food storage, creative, easy and trending recipes and people’s obsession with homemade bread right now
• Home & Gardening: Tips for home organization, working from home, creating an indoor garden and how to start an herb garden
• Self-Care & Mental Health: Ways to relax, laugh, deal with stress, and manage self-care.
• Creative Date Night Ideas: Ways to stay connected including an at-home paint night, yoga date and simultaneous cooking for two
• Virtual Celebrations: From virtual games to at-home décor, ideas for planning virtual birthdays, graduations, weddings and more
