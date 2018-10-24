The weather is perfect for a picnic with family or friends and The Farm at South Mountain gives us pointers on what to pack from food and drinks to games and entertainment.
The weather is perfect for a picnic with family or friends and The Farm at South Mountain gives us pointers on what to pack from food and drinks to games and entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.