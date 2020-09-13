Quick Tips: Peachy Keen Peach Recipes
Yay for peach season! To celebrate this fabulous fruit that satisfies a sweet tooth while providing fiber and antioxidants, here are three recipes. The first two recipes are healthy and the third one lets you indulge a little, which is good for the soul if you ask me. All are what I call quick tip simple. Take a look…
Peachy Keen Sparkling Water
Quick tip simple – Simply add diced peaches, sliced strawberries and a few mint leaves to your glass of water or sparkling water along with crushed ice. A great way to stay hydrated and this beverage is also pretty to serve to others.
Peachy Keen Peach Vanilla Yogurt
Quick tip simple – Simply add diced peaches, a drop of vanilla extract and a sprinkle of cinnamon to your yogurt of choice. I strongly recommend using organic plain whole milk yogurt. My mother taught me that using a whole milk yogurt is better because it is less processed. Make your own this way and avoid buying the flavored yogurts that are full of sugar and unnecessary added ingredients.
Peachy Keen Peach Cobbler Dump Cake Microwave Style
Quick tip simple as this recipe only requires six ingredients and can be made in 5 minutes. Plus, it is delish! I found this yummy treat on a blog called cookingclassy.com so I want to give her credit. Here is the recipe…
What You Need:
1 mug
1 T (tablespoon) butter
3 T vanilla cake mix (any brand will do)
2 ½ T milk
Dash of cinnamon
Dash of nutmeg
4 oz canned peaches in light syrup (drain 2 T of the syrup out)
Optional toppings - vanilla bean ice cream, mint and cinnamon
What You Do:
1. Place the butter in the bottom of a mug.
2. In a mixing bowl, mix cake mix, milk, cinnamon and nutmeg together until you have a liquid batter consistency.
3. Pour batter over the butter (no need to melt before).
4. Cover batter with the peaches and do not stir.
5. Microwave at 50% power for 4 minutes.
6. Let cool. Eat out of mug or plate it. Top with extras if you want…I recommend vanilla bean ice cream, a sprinkle of cinnamon and a mint sprig. So yummy!
What peach recipes do you love? Share in the comments section and be sure to check out my blog for more quick tips and recipes at managedmoms.com. Happy peach season. Enjoy this season through the end of September.