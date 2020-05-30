Jenny's DIY Beauty Tip #1: Apple Cider Vinegar is amazing to remove product build up from your hair and to leave it shiny and smooth. It's just a mixture of the vinegar, honey and olive oil plus any essential oil you may have around the house - so simple and easy.
Jenny's DIY Beauty Tip #2: Honey is about the only animal product I am fine using in my skincare because it really does no harm to the bees or to the environment. If you mix it with a little uncooked oatmeal, it makes a great mask to soothe inflamed skin, and both ingredients are calming, high in anti-oxidants and are anti-bacterial.
Jenny's DIY Beauty Tip #3: An egg and olive oil hair mask can really help to reduce the appearance of frizz. Mix more whites or more yolks, depending on how oily or dry your hair is. And the best part is any mask that you have left over can live in the fridge for a week without going bad.
Jenny's DIY Beauty Tip #4: A sea salt and coconut oil body scrub infuses all sorts of minerals into your skin while leaving it super soft and smooth.
Jenny's DIY Beauty Tip #5: It's important to keep your lips smooth and hydrated, since rough, chapped lips can make the rest of your complexion look dull. Mix coconut oil, honey and brown sugar together to smooth and condition quickly and easily.
ABOUT TOXIC BEAUTY DOCUMENTARY
Toxic chemicals in beauty products continue to prove harmful to our health, In fact a recent study showed a link between hair dyes and breast cancer. Even with all this recent data, cosmetic regulations haven't been updated since the 1930s. TOXIC BEAUTY is a feature film that tackles the life and death issues of public health that have been kept in the shadows by the power of pharmaceutical companies, and the weakness of government regulators.
ABOUT JENNY PATINKIN
Jenny Patinkin is a beauty expert, makeup artist and the author of the best selling book Lazy Perfection, The Art of Looking Great Without Really Trying. She's been featured on Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, Today Show, Extra and HSN and is a frequent contributor on Windy City Live. A respected beauty source, Jenny is regularly quoted in beauty and lifestyle outlets. Jenny's Instagram videos have attracted more than 3 million views and she has a highly engaged following for her makeup, skincare and general beauty advice, with a particular emphasis on beauty tips for “lived-in skin." Jenny has worked with celebrity clients including Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kristin Cavallari, Iron Chef Stephanie Izard and reality star Larsa Pippen.