Panama hats are extremely popular as a mainstay fashion accessory item, but the history and tradition of this hat is equally important. A panama hat is a traditional brimmed straw hat of Ecuadorian origin. The hats are built by Ecuadorian villagers but are named after Panama instead of their Ecuadorian origin because in the mid 1800's Panama was a much more populated place in the world and became the main marketplace to buy these light colored, lightweight hats that offered much needed protection from the sun in Central and South America and in the west and southwest portions of the United States. The art of weaving the traditional Ecuadorian toquilla hat was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list on December 6th, 2012.
Today, panama hats are not just worn for sun protection but as a fashion accessory and is often worn with summer fashions and fabrics by people all over the world. The entertainment industry keep these hats popular and is worn by both men and women. You can spot Johnny Depp, Sean Connery, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift, among many other celebrities wearing these trendy hats that look good, have a historical tradition and protects you from the desert sun or wherever your travels may take you.
For the panama stylist and enthusiast who is looking for the more high end hat with extra fine weave, we purchase our panamas directly from the hat makers in Ecuador. Please visit our website at www.heritagehatshop.com to view some of the hats currently in our inventory. We offer a larger selection in the store and we look forward to helping you select the right panama hat for your individual fashion style and purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.