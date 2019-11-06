When you step outdoors, the ancient art of layering becomes your smart-technology thermostat. This tried-and-true strategy lets you regulate comfort by slipping layers on and off as your activity level or the weather changes.
How to layer: To understand layering your clothing for outdoor activities, you need to know the function of each layer:
1. Base layer (underwear layer): wicks sweat off your skin
2. Middle layer (insulating layer): retains body heat to protect you from the cold
3. Outer layer (shell layer): shields you from wind and rain
Even if you don’t wear all three layers at the outset, it’s a good idea to take all layers on every outing: You can peel off layers if things heat up, but you can’t put on layers that you didn’t bring along.
