Here are five different local businesses where you can enjoy some safe outdoor fun in the Valley.
Pemberton PHX:
Yelp Listing: https://www.yelp.com/biz/pemberton-phx-phoenix
Location/Address: Heart of Downtown Phoenix; 2nd Street & Moreland
Closed Monday & Tuesdays; A colorful outdoor space in the heart of Downtown Phoenix offering food, drink, outdoor films Wednesday - Friday, fitness, art, entertainment, and more. Check out their website and follow them on Instagram for their full lineup! @PembertonPHX
The Farm at South Mountain:
Yelp Listing: https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-farm-at-south-mountain-phoenix-2
Location/Address: 32nd Street and Southern
The perfect spot to enjoy a gorgeous AZ spring afternoon! Walk the grounds and explore their gorgeous farm + animals, grab breakfast at Morning Glory Cafe or lunch at the Farm Kitchen and enjoy it on their sprawling lawn filled with picnic tables and yard games, or shop for local provisions at their resident boutique, Botanica. The farm is loved by all ages! Open daily until 3 PM.
Queen Creek Olive Mill:
Yelp Listing: https://www.yelp.com/biz/queen-creek-olive-mill-queen-creek-5
Location/Address: Queen Creek
It may be a drive from our city center, but once you’re there, you won’t want to leave! Spend the entire afternoon and take their olive oil 101 tour ($7 per person), followed by a glass of refreshing sangria or wine and a charcuterie board in their gorgeous outdoor space. After lunch, hit up their shop to purchase their olive oil varieties and other local goodies. Does it get much better than that? Open daily until 5 PM; Fri & Sat until 9 PM.
Desert Botanical Garden:
Yelp Listing: https://www.yelp.com/biz/desert-botanical-garden-phoenix-4
Location/Address: Near Papago Park & The Phoenix Zoo
A gorgeous place to get out of the city and explore our native desert plants; they have over 50,000 plant displays showcased in beautiful outdoor exhibits, along with rotating art displays throughout the year that are all spectacular. Current exhibit is their Wind, Water, Earth; Experience large-scale floral and plant sculptures! Advance tickets are required at this time and can be ordered online! Make a reservation at Gertrude’s to enjoy a delicious meal during your visit to the garden!
McCormick Stillman Railroad Park:
Yelp Listing: https://www.yelp.com/biz/mccormick-stillman-railroad-park-scottsdale
Location/Address: Scottsdale Road & Indian Bend
A wonderful 30-acre park in the heart of Scottsdale! Take a ride on their Paradise & Pacific Railroad throughout the park, hop on their 1950 vintage carousel, explore a variety of play areas or bring a picnic lunch and relax under the trees. This park is great for all ages! Tickets to ride the train and carousel are $3 each or you can purchase an all day wristband for $12 per person. Their most up-to-date seasonal hours are listed on their website.
