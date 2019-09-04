For those not familiar with what people following a keto diet are looking for, typically these are low carb dishes that have a higher protein and fat content, no sugar, more vegetables and less starch. With the new menu additions, SanTan Brewing Company is the perfect destination to satisfy everyone's appetite.
"Our menu is packed with amazing dishes that are full of delicious carbs, meats, cheeses, fried items and other usual suspects you’d find at a bar/pub. But, we realized that many of our guests are looking for lighter options and more ways to customize their meal to meet their dietary needs. So, we decided to take a look at our menu for ways to tweak our current offerings to better accommodate guests looking for Keto, low-carb, vegetarian and vegan options," Chris Coglio, Chef, SanTan Brewing Company.
Keto Options
· Keto Breakfast Plate: smoked turkey breast, three eggs any style, chipotle bacon, sausage links
· Pub Style Wings – chicken wings, variety of sauces available
· Taco Bowls – carnitas, chicken, short rib, al pastor, baja shrimp
· Make any burger keto – served without bun + a side of buttered broccoli
· Burgers include: chipotle bacon cheese, green chili cheese, mushroom gouda, sacred stave and naked burger
· Smoked meats – pulled pork, brisket, hot linked served with buttered broccoli
Vegan Options
· Cilantro Lime Hummus
· Power Salad – quinoa, spinach, red onion, hominy, scallions, black beans, sunflower seeds, orange chipotle vinaigrette (Add chicken or shrimp for Keto)
· Far Beyond Vegan Burger – beyond burger, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
· Grateful Veg Pizza – mushrooms, broccoli, white onion, vegan cheese, marinara
Recipes provided by SanTan Brewing Company.
Carnitas Taco Bowl
4oz romaine lettuce
4oz carnitas ( recipe attached )
1.5 oz cotija cheese
2 oz pico de gallo
1/4 avocado (sliced)
2.5oz Chipotle Lime Ranch
Start with 4oz of fresh chopped romaine lettuce. The taco protein can be anything of your choice as well as the toppings. For this recipe we will be using 4 oz of our slow roasted carnitas over the top. Then garnish with your cold toppings and enjoy. When it comes to dressing stay away from things with high sugar contents and focus on things that are mayo or avocado based for the higher fat content.
Chipotle Bacon Cheese Burger
8oz ground chuck patty
1 slice pepper jack cheese
1 slice white cheddar cheese
2 Slices of Thick Cut Bacon with chipotle powder
1.5oz of a chipotle based creamy dressing or aioli
Lettuce, Tomato , Red Onion
5oz steamed broccoli with 1T Butter
Cook 8oz burger to your liking. While burger is cooking sear 2 slices of chipotle rubbed thick sliced bacon. Top with 1 slice of white cheddar and 1 slice of pepper jack cheese. Place bacon over top and drizzle with chipotle lime mayo. Please over a set of lettuce, tomato + red onion and enjoy with a side of steamed broccoli.
Grateful Veg Pizza
10oz dough ball or 10inch premade crust
4oz of pizza sauce
4oz of dairy free cheese substitute
2oz sliced crimini mushrooms
2oz sliced yellow onion
2oz chopped broccoli
You can make your own dough at home or buy your favorite premise crust at the store. Make sure dough is roughly 10 inches. Add 4 oz of pizza sauce( be sure to check label as some pizza sauces can contain anchovy), 4oz of dairy free cheese substitute, 2 oz of mushrooms, 2 oz of white onion and 2 oz of chopped broccoli. Cook to your desired color and crispness.