Serious festival vibes coming at you. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is known for hosting the hottest musical acts in the world, but the fashion and festival shenanigans are entertainment in their own right. Before you pack your bags to Indio, California here are a few things that are sure to make the experience hit a high note.
The Better Skin Co Super Shield Serum ($38, ulta.com)
Guard Your Skin! The Better Skin Co. Better Skin Super Shield Serum is a natural pollution defense system powered by White Horehound (herb) designed to fight visible and invisible pollution damage while leaving your skin looking radiant.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50 ($29.99 (120ml), la roche-posay.us)
Protect your face and body from sun damage with La Roche-Posay's Anthelios SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen. Formulated with Cell-Ox Shield® Technology, this gentle formula offers superior UVA/UVB protection and a powerful antioxidant complex to protect skin from free radical damage.
John Masters Rose & Aloe Hydrating Toning Mist ($11, 1 oz, JohnMasters.com)
This refreshing facial mist is formulated with Ultra-hydrating aloe vera — helping skin retain moisture in a dry desert climate, while Damascan rose water soothes irritations and redness. Throw in your bag to stay refreshed and hydrated all day long as you go from poolside, to dinner, to concert!
Stila Shade Mystère Liquid Eye Shadow ($24, Sephora.com)
Simply marvelous! Each shade has a unique combination of color-flip pigments, pearls and shimmer particles to maximize the high-impact, color-changing, sparkle effect. A lightweight feel, non-transfer, pigment-packed color, shimmery lay down and skin-loving ingredients make this formula a dazzling delight.
C'est Moi Visionary Makeup Crayons ($7.99 each; Target.com) Channel your inner visionary, while infusing your look with a vibrant pop of color. Create a statement eye or a unique design anywhere on your face with a wide range of versatile shades.
Sol de Janeiro GLOWMOTIONS ($35 each, Sephora.com)
In Brazil, glowing skin is a year-round obsession. GLOWMOTIONS is an illuminating, skin-smoothing collection to wrap the body with a gorgeous range of glow shades and glow effects for every mood.
Splat Iridescent Halo Spray (9.99; Walgreens.com)
Splat Iridescent Halo Spray is an ‘out of this world’ sparkle, shimmer, and shine that guarantees eye-catchy results! Micro glitters attach to your hair weightlessly, reflecting and refracting light while adding a tint of color to amp up your style. The Splat Iridescent Halo Spray is available in four shimmery colors: Cosmic Pink, Solar Yellow, Stellar Blue, and Galaxy Purple.
Goody Classics Fabric Headband ( $9.31; Walmart.com)
Rainbow Colored Thin Headbands to tame unruly bangs, layers or flyaways. These headbands are wrapped in fabric for all day comfortable wear; They come in an assortment of colors to match all your favorite outfits
Live your best life.
XOXO
Christina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.