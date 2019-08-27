MATTE IS BACK: From eyes to lips to skin, matte is having a moment! Stila makeup artist Haley Stant shares tricks to get the hottest trend for fall.
This Fall we have some fun makeup trends with pops of strategically placed color, but the overall theme is matte. This means matte eye shadow, matte lips as well as the skin.
Whether this is your traditional neutral eyeshadow colors or a bold pop of color, matte shadows are in. When sticking with neutral eyeshadow, try pairing with a bold lip like a vibrant red or deep burgundy or anything a little darker and perhaps out of your comfort zone. Stila invented Liquid Lipsticks and they truly stay all day without being drying. Try Beso, as it is a cult classic. The other eye makeup trend that we see on the runways and streets is this bold matte pop of color. From blues, to greens and violets to hot pinks, this trend is being worn across the lid or even just highlighted in the inner corner of the eyes. Try Suede Shade in Something Blue or Violet Velvet. Finish off the look with a bold, curled lash using Magnum XXX Mascara. When taking on a bold look on the eyes, it is important to pair with a more neutral lip to create balance.
Finally, with complexion, beautiful, clean, soft matte skin is in. Always start with hydrated prepped skin as this is the essential in our dry climate. Thankfully, trends are slowly starting to move away from the super heavy coverage or I call the “Instagram” look. Instead, I love you using an undetectable foundation like Stila’s new Hide and Chic Foundation that you shake to activate and then setting with the In the Buff Powder Spray. It is a beautiful finish with less mess then a traditional application and travel friendly.
So, for Fall, be sure to embrace our beloved matte finishes and step out of your comfort zone a bit with a pop of color.
Products featured
• Stila In The Buff Powder Spray
• Stila Suede Shade™ Liquid Eye Shadow
• Stila Magnum XXX Mascara
• Stila Hide & Chic Fluid Foundation
• Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick