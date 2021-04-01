Mask makeup tips with Real Simple Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our partners at Real Simple magazine share tips for looking your best in a face mask - from the color of mask to choose to makeup and highlighting your best features. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ylaz Recommended for you Most Popular Gov. Ducey relaxes COVID-19 guidelines in Arizona; bars can open, cities cannot require masks Laura Lollman Guide: How to book an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine Catherine Holland Arizona Senate revokes mask mandate after governor's action By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press Border Patrol releases video showing toddlers, aged 3 and 5, dumped over border fence azfamily.com News Staff Where you can get Johnson & Johnson and other COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona Brittni Thomason, Jason Sillman