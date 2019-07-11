The best way to make one’s eye color pop is to play with complementary colors based on the color wheel. Complementary colors are colors that are opposite on the color wheel. Which means that despite trends, the laws of color will always remain the same.
For those with blue eyes, orange undertones will pop these eyes the most. This can be light peaches to terracotta browns. I recommend Stila’s Shimmer & Glow and Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadows in Twig, Jezebel, & Bronzed Bell.
For those with Green or Hazel eyes, look to colors with a red undertone to pop the eyes the most. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean red eye shadow. You can use warmer orange-red undertones like those shades recommended for Blue eyes or use cooler reds like burgundy, purples and violets and pinks. I recommend Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Vivid Amethyst, new Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadow in Violet Velvet and Sassy & Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Tulip Twinkle.
For those Brown Eyed gals, they can really wear any color as they are neutral. However, many people with brown eyes often have golden flecks in the eye. To bring out the gold, one can use magenta and plum colors such as Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadow in Nude Awakening and Bust a Mauve or Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Next to Notte.
A few tips and tricks to keep in mind while keeping the eyes the focal point: let your eyes shine with complimentary colors and keep the rest of your other features be more subdue. If you are to going to use strong, intense or dark colors, be sure to do your eye makeup first so that you can clean up any fall out. Finally, a great curling and lifting mascara makes a world of difference to really bring attention to the eyes and give the final touch. I recommend the latest and greatest mascara out right now, the Stila Magnum XXX Mascara. It has mega volume and contains a Curl Flex Complex and Diamond Powder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.