We are Melissa and Alyssa (yes our names rhyme and no we aren’t sisters 😂). We are the balloon babes behind Bubble Hustle! We are both mamas. We each have two kids that we adore and drive us crazy at the same time. We have amazingly supportive spouses that are the driving force to us starting Bubble Hustle. We couldn’t of done it with out their support. We grew up together in El Paso, TX ♥️ and have been running wild together since 6th grade.
The big question “Why did we start Bubble Hustle?” We both always talked about starting our own business one day. Something we can do while still being able to be home with our kids but have an identity other than just “mom”. Mom life can be hard and this is our outlet. If you know us, you know we love a good party. We usually always go all out for own parties and our kids parties. We started making organic balloon arches because they are the perfect way to make your party pop. More people started asking us if we could do balloons for their parties and before you know it we were “hustling” balloons on the reg. Bubble Hustle was born. Thanks to all your support we are “hustling” away like crazy and this little dream of ours is BLOWING up.
We are balloon stylist making your Pinterest dreams come true. We love any excuse to celebrate and bring that passion out in our customizable balloon arches and decor.
Make your bach parties POP! Your bachelorette party isn’t complete until you have that Instagram worthy backdrop. You dream it and will make the magic happen with balloons.