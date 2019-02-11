New year—new you! Lifestyle expert, Jamie Krell, stopped by with a few of her favorite items that will help you sleep better, unwind, and breathe easier! Let’s face it, we could all use some stress reduction in our hectic lives. So whether you like to listen to music, meditate, read, or exercise, try to take time each day to relax! Your body will thank you for it! And the best part, you can find all of these products at Macy’s and they are all under $50.00!! Here’s to a healthier and happier 2019!
Ellia Refresh Aroma Diffuser with essential oils
The Refresh Ultrasonic Diffuser delivers a fine mist of natural aroma where you need it. Emits a gentle glow that helps create a peaceful environment. Helps to alleviate dry air with the soothing humidity. Runs up to 6 hours on continuous or 12 hours on intermittent. Crafted from ceramic and wood material. Comes with three 2ml bottles of essential oils: Orange, Fight-It and Tune-In.
Homedics Sleep Solutions Portable SOUNDSPA
Use the HoMedics SoundSpa Mini to create a peaceful sleep environment and fall asleep faster. Equipped with four soothing natural sounds, our miniature SoundSpa allows you choose from white noise, summer night, ocean waves, and rain, while unwinding from your day. It makes the perfect addition to any nursery. The rhythmic sounds instill a feeling of comfort that lulls people of all ages to sleep. Includes a built-in auto-off timer
Homedics Comfort Pro Vibration neck massager with heat
The HoMedics® Comfort Pro Vibration Neck Massager With Heat delivers an invigorating vibration massage when you need it most. Its integrated control allows you to choose from 2 speeds and add heat to further soothe tense muscles. This neck and shoulder massager's portable Ergo Comfort Design flexes and shapes to your body, providing the perfect fit for the perfect massage.
Martha Stewart Dream Science Contour Pillow
Showcasing a contoured design perfect for all types of sleepers, get the cradling comfort and support needed for restorative relaxation with the help of the supple memory foam and cool-to-the-touch removable cover of this Dream Science pillow from Martha Stewart Collection.
Silken Slumber 100% silk pillowcase
Styled in luxurious silk which helps minimize wrinkles, prevent bedhead and reduce sleep creases. The sumptuous silk pillowcase lends next-level style and comfort to your sleep experience.
Alfani satin-trimmed wrap robe
Surround yourself in the supple style of Alfani's comfortable wrap robe that's tailored with a chic strip of shiny satin trim.
TONYMOLI beauty mask set
Grab this bundle to fast forward your way to luminous skin with our best-selling I'm Real line! This set of five masks will help to rejuvenate dull skin, boost vitality and purify the skin of any impurities so you can glow on! This fun and functional sheet mask collection features different ingredients that help boost radiance. This set includes:
• I'm Rose Sheet Mask - Vitalizing
• I'm Cactus Sheet Mask - Purifying
• I'm Pearl Sheet Mask - Luminating
• I'm Green Tea Sheet Mask - Skin Purifying
• I'm Lotus Sheet Mask - Luminating
