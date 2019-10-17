If you want MORE– more happiness, better health, more wealth, more love, more anything – then commit just 7 minutes a day to create it. Engaging in gratitude will help you through this simple, yet transformative process.
Just start each morning and end each night by quickly listing 10 things you’re grateful for in your Gratitude Journal or even on a piece of paper. Don’t over think it. Jot down whatever comes to mind. It can be as simple as the rich cup of coffee in your hand, a family member, a pet or anything else that pops into your mind.
Making a change requires effort and accountability. Find a buddy or an accountability partner who will support you as you move through the initial gratitude journaling process and encourage them to do the same gratitude process that you are doing every day. Set a regular time each week for sharing changes you observed and discussing your progress.
Thinking positive thoughts will create positive results. You’ll see for yourself when you commit to doing this over the next 30 days. So, if you start thinking “negative thoughts” during the day, quickly shift your thinking to your Gratitude list. Take a deep breath and make the decision to change your thinking towards believing things will get better. Change can ONLY happen when you make a decision. Give yourself the gift of gratitude and watch what happens.
