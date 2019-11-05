Tiny TeepeeZzz is a slumber party tent rental company that delivers magical and unforgettable sleepovers for any special occasion. With several themes to choose from, your party dream can come true today! Tiny TeepeeZzz does all the work! All rentals include delivery, set up/styling, take down and laundering of linens. Each theme includes tents with theme fabric, twin mattresses, mattress pad covers, sheets, throw blankets, theme decor pillows, tray tables, fairy lights, lanterns, party favor for each guest, sleep masks and theme decor.
Tiny TeepeeZzz creates magical sleepovers where kids can be kids! We offer the full package, making your party easy and unique. We create memories with best friends that will last a lifetime!
We currently cater to girls and boys sleepovers and special occasions, ages 5 and up. We even offer adult sleepovers in our lace teepees! Our sleepover packages are perfect for birthdays, out of town guests, holiday events, Girl Scout troops, bachelorette parties, night before the wedding, moms’ night out or just a fun night with friends! Theme packages are available for rent in Phoenix (25 miles from 85048).
We offer many themes such as unicorn, mermaid, camping, summer fun/tropical, spa/glamour, ice cream, Minecraft, Halloween (child and adult), football, superhero, boho (teen/adult), Frozen, and winter wonderland. Don't see a theme you like? Let us know and we will do our best to accommodate your party wish!
Worried about hosting your party in your home? Our add-ons make hosting your party in simple and keep the kids busy! Some add-ons that we currently offer include a hairbrush craft, pillowcase craft, spa bags, snack boxes, donut wall, custom cakesicles and a karaoke machine that will keep the kids singing all night long! Let us create the ultimate party for you!
