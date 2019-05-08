Here are five makeup magic tricks that can be a quick fix for the busy woman on the go:
1. To open the eyes, make them appear larger and more prominent, try using a lighter colored eye shadow on the lower lid of the eye. I also love to add a little shimmer to the lid reflect light –Stila Shimmer and Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Kitten is perfect for this as it performs as a primer and shadow all in one. One swipe and you’re are ready to go! If you’re looking to experiment, try using pastel colored shades on the lower lid or even through the crease to brighten up the eyes.
2. Another favorite trick is to swap out your black eyeliner and try a navy colored eyeliner instead –this will still give great definition, but the navy color actually brightens the whites of your eyes.
3. Every woman wants to achieve that beautiful, healthy-looking glow. Using cream blushes and cream highlighter instead of powders will help to create this look as creams give a fresh and youthful glow to the face that lasts all day. A Fashion Week long-time favorite is the Stila Convertible Color. To highlight, try the Heaven’s Hue Highlighter; it is a soft, putty-like formula that can be applied at the high points of the cheekbones and wherever else you want a little glow.
4. As summer is now upon us, a great simple trick to a fuller pout is using lip gloss, as a glossy finish gives the illusion of more volume to the lips. Plus, there are so many new plumping lip glosses recently on the market that do even more than just create the illusion of fuller lips. Check out the newest from Stila, called Beauty Boss Lip Gloss. They are formulated with hyaluronic filling spheres and luminous oils that add natural-looking volume and glow, without burning or stinging.
All of the Stila products featured can be purchased at www.stilacosmetics.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.