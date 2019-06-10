Looking for a unique gift for Father's Day? Local First Arizona shares ideas for the perfect gift for any type of Dad! For more ideas, and to support local businesses in Arizona, visit www.localfirstaz.com. When you support locally owned businesses, up to four times more dollars stay right here in our economy and help create vibrant communities.
Adventurous Dad:
-Sole Sports Running Zone
-Arizona State Parks (Annual Pass)
-Keep Nature Wild
Foodie Dad:
-Sphinx Date Co. Palm Pantry: Grill Master Basket
-Iconic Cocktail mixers
-Arizona Wilderness Co.
Stylish Dad:
-If I Were a Rich Man (Resale boutique)
-Live Bearded
-Keep It Cut
Creative Dad:
-Zia Records
-Samurai Comics
