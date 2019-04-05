Have you every wondered where your favorite cartoon characters came from? Well it’s pretty likely this guy had something to do with them. Arizonan Ron Campbell spent 50 years creating some of our most beloved Saturday morning friends. They include The Flinstones, The Jetson’s, and Scooby Doo just to name a few! But his most recognizable and sought after works of art may be those of The Beatles. Campbell directed the successful TV series The Beatles and also worked on the film Yellow Submarine. We had the chance to sit down with him recently in the Your Life Arizona Studio.
Born in 1939 in Victoria, Australia, Campbell remembers watching Saturday morning cartoons himself and says it was his grandmother who pointed out the fact that the drawing he was creating on paper with crayons could come to life on the screen just like the ones he was watching and from there a lifelong love was born. Campbell graduated from Swinburne Art Institute in Melbourne and became a force in animation for five decades.
Soon after his success with The Beatles, Campbell moved to the US and began working at Hanna-Barbera Studios where he wrote and produced cartoons for Sesame Street and animated George of the Jungle and Tom Slick TV shows. He started his own Hollywood studio, Ron Campbell Films where he produced, directed and animated shows like The Big Blue Marble which won a Peabody and an Emmy!
In the early 80’s he storyboarded for the hit show, The Smurfs and the Emmy award winning Smurfolympics special. He moved to Disney TV in the 90’s where he storyboarded and directed animation for Bonkers, Goof Troop, Darkwing Duck and Winnie the Pooh. He also worked on The Rugrats, Rocket Power and Duckman and was nominated for two more Emmy awards.
Since retiring Ron began painting subjects based on his animated cartoons with particular emphasis on The Beatles. He shows his Cartoon Pop Art in galleries internationally and around the US. Despite living in the Valley of the Sun he rarely does art shows here so this is a unique opportunity to meet him in Arizona.
Tucson at Arizona Picture & Frame Gallery
Monday April 8 - Wednesday April 10
Sedona at Lanning, A Bryant Nagel Gallery
Friday April 12 - Sunday April 14
To learn more about Ron Campbell and to find his appearance schedule visit www.BeatlesCartoonArtShow.com
