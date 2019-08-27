Maurices has so many fun ways we like to connect with our communities. Starting this Monday August 26th-September 9th all Maurices locations will be accepting lightly used denim and donating the denim to local charities. A fun perk is you also get 25% off your total regular priced purchase for doing so! (Great time to pick up a new pair of jeans for yourself!)
Fall is around the corner (1 month away!) and even through the weather here doesn’t feel like It, fall fashion is arriving in stores! Maurice’s has fall inspired outfits that are wear now so you don’t have to make any sacrifices! We’re excited to show you how you can style these outfits for any occasion!
Look Number One
The perfect fall transition piece in this outfit is the corduroy skirt that Sara is wearing it is perfect for fall style in this Arizona heat! Sara Paired this skirt with one of our 24/7 Ts and a Sherpa vest. You can take this outfit from casual to dressy just by adding in some layered jewelry like Sara’s necklace and bangles.
Look Number Two
Carly is wearing this fun floral V-neck jumpsuit with one of our classic denim jackets. This is a perfect where now outfit and all the way through the fall season. She paired an open toed block heel and some lighter Maurices jewelry to complete her look.
Look Number Three
Kelsey‘s first outfit shows how you can wear fall layers lightly. She paired one of our satin Cammies with a light weight duster cardigan And a fun animal print scarf left open. She is also showing off our maurices high rise jeggings in dark wash and completed her outfit with a fun tassel bootie. This outfit shows how you can wear a rustic romantic look and still make it casual.
Look Number Four
This outfit is so perfect for on the go style! Sara is wearing an off the shoulder blouse with our newest premium denim: KanCan she is wearing the destructed boyfriend style. She completed her look with our animal print flats and a lightweight jacket around her waist. Easy fashion for everyday wear.
Look Number Five
Carly is wearing this fun floral V-neck jumpsuit with one of our classic denim jackets. This is a perfect where now outfit and all the way through the fall season. She paired an open toed block heel and some lighter Maurices jewelry to complete her look.
Look Number Six
The fun part about this outfit is the Highlow duster tunic! There are so many fun ways that you can wear and pair this top, now Kelsey decided to dress this look up with one of our black skinny ankle dress pants and an open toed city heel. She completed her outfit with Maurices accessories like the plaid scarf and the jewelry. This is a perfect work to play outfit for those busy days!