Sari Custer of Arizona Science Center demonstrates how inertia works with this cool kitchen science experiment.
Most Popular
Articles
- Surprise children exposed to porn in virtual classroom
- Arizona primary election 2020 results: Live updates from Arizona's Family
- Maricopa County Superior Court rules gyms should have opportunity to reopen
- Corrections sergeant at Florence prison arrested on rape, kidnapping charges
- Arizona health officials issue guidelines for safe return to in-person learning
- Dad saves 4-year-old daughter from massive alligator
- Jehovah's Witnesses in Arizona celebrate with private baptisms amid pandemic
- Feds discover highly sophisticated cross-border tunnel outside Yuma
- Health experts say extreme heat in Arizona could increase coronavirus risks
- 7 people arrested & 'notorious' drug house shut down in Mesa bust