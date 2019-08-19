Kitchen & Bath remodels are the most popular home renovations in the U.S. with consumers spending approximately $180 billion last year. Clearly this is an important topic.
Whether planning a new build, full renovation, or a less expensive facelift, there are a number of different kitchen layouts to choose from depending on your home and lifestyle
The 3 kitchen layout styles include: L-Shape, Peninsula, and Galley
L-Shape
L-Shape provides ample workspace and storage on one leg with cooking and cleaning elements on the other. Open plan allows for a large island, that does not negatively affect t traffic pattern in the room. Great opportunity for statement island that can be viewed and utilized easily from 2 sides.
Editor tip: top the island with some large pendant lighting for focal point in kitchen
Peninsula
Smaller kitchen space. Shared counter top serves as an island, prep station or casual seating. Provides visual separation between rooms. Great opportunity for statement island that can be viewed and utilized easily from 2 sides
Editor tip: Add open shelving to the wall at the end of the peninsula for a make-shift hutch to showcase dishes, collectibles and cookbooks
Galley
The 2-sided walkway version is what most think of when talking about a galley design (literally names after a ship). Most often seen in small, urban apartment and/or condo kitchens. The height of functionality, this design literally separates cooking from socializing. If want to keep the design and functionality, but open up to the living spaces – simply turn the adjoining wall into a perimeter island.
Editor tip: Stick to moderately sized appliances and get creative with color and textures