With our beautiful Arizona weather, hosting a kick-back outdoors is the perfect way to get all of your friends together!
Where to begin? Start with a neutral colored, outdoor sofa and layer it with all kinds of bright, (pick a color palette or theme!), textured, and patterned throw pillows. Drape a soft, furry blanket over the back for cozying up once that sun goes down and the night gets chilly.
Rolling bar carts are where it’s at these days and an absolute MUST for your kick-back! Roll that baby outside and pile it high with a darling serving tray, eye-catching bar ware, drink coolers, and heaping bowls of yummy snacks. Keep in mind to go with plastic drinkware all the way here folks!
Too many guests? Not enough seating? Never fear...we have the pouf! Poufs are perfect for additional seating and added comfort. They’re available in a myriad of sizes, prints, and colors.
Not wanting this party to end at dusk? Don’t forget those twinkly string lights that can be strung on your patio pergola or throughout the trees...adding just the perfect touch of ambiance as the sun starts saying its good byes.
And finally, we must not forget the fabulous essential to any kick-back...the hammock! They are available in many colors, patterns and attitudes (I’m a huge fan of the ones with fringe!). Where to find all this goodness? Home Goods, Target, World Market, Michael’s, Hobby Lobby & Amazon are some of my faves!
