Rachel Elise Trimble of Restyle Junkie is showing us how to take a few simple household ingredients and mix them into stains that easily give wood beautiful aged patina looks. The stains are created from mixing 0000 steel wool and white vinegar or apple cider vinegar for a period of time. The amount of time your mixture is left to stew directly impacts how dark the stain will be on the wood. Also, the species of wood being stained with your mixture will dictate whether your stain will have black, red or grey tones as it reacts with the tannins in woods like, cedar, pine and oak differently.
To get started the supplies needed are gloves, mason jars, 0000 steel wool and either white vinegar or apple cider vinegar. Later on your will need an extra mason jar, paper towels and a chip brush. A chunk of steel wool is placed into the mason jar and then vinegar is poured over to cover the steel wool. How long you let your mixture brew, 20 minutes, 24 hours, 1 week or more for example will make a difference in how dark of an appearance your aging wood stain will be on your project. The longer you let it set, the richer in color the stain will be on your project.
You should always test your stain first and wait 24 hours to see the full results of your stain color. If it is too dark for your liking, you can dilute it with some more vinegar. Once you are happy with the reaction of the stain on the wood you can strain your mixture with a paper towel using the extra mason jar and then apply the stain with a chip brush. Simply, wait for it to dry and you’ll have instantly aged wood!