The spread of COVID-19 has more people staying home than ever before and playing games is one of the top activities helping those people remain occupied. According to a new study on women in gaming released by Arkadium (www.arkadium.com), the #1 online gaming site for titles designed for grownup players, there’s been over a 30% increase in players since March 12th. The study surveyed more than 1,000 women throughout the U.S. also found that a majority of women see mental health benefits to playing games.
One-third (33%) of women said they play games “to relax,” while 25% said “to pass time” and 15% said “to de-stress.” Additionally, the survey showed that 3 out of 4 women (73%) agree that there are mental health benefits to gaming. Almost everyone is working or schooling from home now because of the coronavirus. More people are turning to games every day to keep entertained and minimize stress from their new realities. Especially in a unique time like now, it’s more important than ever for people to find ways to pass the time, keep their minds moving and knock off stress. Gaming is one of the main avenues being used here.
When asked what their favorite games were, memory (16%) and strategy (13%) titles were the most popular, with sports (0.69%) and shooting (1.5%) the least popular for women. Between the coronavirus, election and amplified stressors from work and family, people are looking for any new ways to relax. Research shows that women are more than 2x as likely as men to develop anxiety disorders. Unlike men, who, generally speaking, are typically playing games for competition, Arkadium’s results show that women are using games to relax, de-stress and to support their mental well-being.