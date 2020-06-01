Brenda Dusseaux of Zolton's Salon and Day Spa shows which hairstyles work best when wearing a face mask.
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Ducey declares state of emergency following protests
- Millions in damages at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall after Saturday night protests turn violent
- Arizona's Family news crew attacked during Scottsdale protest
- Looters swarm Scottsdale-area during Saturday night rioting
- Arizona schools allowed to resume classes for 2020-2021 school year
- Arizona Department of Education releases guidance for reopening schools
- Rallies in Phoenix escalate as hundreds protest death of George Floyd
- Thousands protest in downtown Phoenix for 4th straight night, people being detained
- Rumors about targeted attacks in Scottsdale unsubstantiated, police say
- Second night of protests in Phoenix following death of George Floyd