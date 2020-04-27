Leggings are always great to have in your wardrobe, but with cozy at-home dressing currently needing a fun twist, Risa Kostis of RISTYLE Consulting shows us how to make simple black leggings even more fun to style. From zoom happy hours and 'meet-ups' with your friends and family to virtual job interviews and meetings, she's got you covered. The first look shows taking a light weight tunic length cardigan and layering it with a simple black tank for work-appropriate zoom meeting or job interview. Look number two is all about mixing prints with a fun headband, silk cropped duster, and tee shirt -- the perfect way to accessorize and showcase a fun look from the waist up. Comfy and casual! Lastly, don't forget about those at-home social posts you're all having fun with, from Tik Toks to Instagram posts, dress the part in a fun organza and floral bomber jacket and high tops to compliment black leggings, making it workout chic! So many local boutiques such as Mae & Marie, Muse, and Heidi Boutique are offering curbside pickup and online ordering, and carefully meeting all the CDC requirements and practicing safe business offerings. From curated boxes to getting creative with posts to showcase what's available to shop from, there are still ways to add to your spring wardrobe and spice up your at-home styling while supporting local. 

