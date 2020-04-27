Leggings are always great to have in your wardrobe, but with cozy at-home dressing currently needing a fun twist, Risa Kostis of RISTYLE Consulting shows us how to make simple black leggings even more fun to style. From zoom happy hours and 'meet-ups' with your friends and family to virtual job interviews and meetings, she's got you covered. The first look shows taking a light weight tunic length cardigan and layering it with a simple black tank for work-appropriate zoom meeting or job interview. Look number two is all about mixing prints with a fun headband, silk cropped duster, and tee shirt -- the perfect way to accessorize and showcase a fun look from the waist up. Comfy and casual! Lastly, don't forget about those at-home social posts you're all having fun with, from Tik Toks to Instagram posts, dress the part in a fun organza and floral bomber jacket and high tops to compliment black leggings, making it workout chic! So many local boutiques such as Mae & Marie, Muse, and Heidi Boutique are offering curbside pickup and online ordering, and carefully meeting all the CDC requirements and practicing safe business offerings. From curated boxes to getting creative with posts to showcase what's available to shop from, there are still ways to add to your spring wardrobe and spice up your at-home styling while supporting local.
How to style leggings
- Risa Kostis, RISTYLE Consulting, RISTYLEConsulting.com, @ristyle_consulting
- Posted
- Posted
Most Popular
Articles
- Grim numbers may show Arizona is past the peak of coronavirus infections
- Search coronavirus cases in Arizona by ZIP code
- CCSO: Luke Air Force Base Airman arrested for the murder of Sasha Krause
- One man killed in helicopter crash in Mesa park, police say
- Man in smart car leads police, DPS on chase through Phoenix
- 13 people dead due to COVID-19 at Chandler care facility
- Phoenix nurses silently counterprotested at Monday's Patriot's Rally
- Breakdown of coronavirus cases in Arizona by ZIP code
- PD: Driver with 0.195 BAC hits, kills woman on motorcycle in Phoenix
- Lyrid meteor shower to light up the Arizona sky