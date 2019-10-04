Floating wood picture frames are such a fun, stylish way to showcase your favorite art prints or family photos, but finding floating frames that fit your style (and your budget) can be a tough task. Which is exactly why I love this simple DIY project so much! In just a few easy steps you can create beautiful, completely customizable floating wood picture frames on a budget, no matter your level of craftiness! The unfinished wood frames I used here can be painted or stained to fit your style, or if it’s an even more budget-friendly option you’re after, you can follow the same method outlined in the tutorial and use inexpensive, mix and match antique flea market frames, and amend the steps to fit your needs.
Supplies for your DIY Wood Floating Frames:
Unfinished 16” x 20” Open Back Wood Frame
16” x 20” Glass
Clear Removable Mounting Squares (Or use the permanent mounting squares if you’re never planning to remove print from glass)
Ruler or Tape Measure
Super Glue
3 Small 10 lb. Sawtooth Hangers
Paint or Stain or Choice, if desired.
Prints, Photograph or Poster of Choice (I used this print, this print and this print from Clementine Kids)
How To: Easy DIY Wood Floating Frames
1. Since hammering is involved and glass is fragile, attach your sawtooth hangers to the back of your wood frames first. Simply measure the width of the top of your frames, mark your center point, place your hooks and secure it in place by hammering in your nails.
Tip: Working with teeny tiny nails is tricky, so to save your fingers simply poke the nail through a piece of Styrofoam or a tiny piece of paper and use it to hold your nail upright when you hammer. You’ll hold the edge of the Styrofoam or paper, and once you’ve gotten your nail to stick into your wood, simply rip the Styrofoam or paper away from the nail and continue to hammer your nail in all the way.
2. Place small dots of superglue along the back of your frame where your glass will sit. Make sure to keep the dots fairly small to avoid the glue spreading, making it visible when looking at the front of your frame. While keeping your dots small, you’ll also want to make sure you place enough glue dots along the frame to ensure your glass is completely secure when attached to the wood.
Tip: If your dots do end up spreading too much, making them visible when looking at the front of frame, have no fear! Just use a cotton ball with acetone-based nail polish remover on it to rub that unwanted glue off of the glass. It will leave streaks behind on your glass, but you can clean that up with glass cleaner.
3. Drop your glass into the back of your frame very gently. You want to drop it right into place rather than slide it around so your glue dots don’t spread. Once you’ve dropped your glass into place let your frame sit for 15 minutes or so to give the glue time to dry thoroughly before you flip your frame over or stand it up.
4. Once your glue is dry measure the center of your art print, poster or photograph on the backside. Using a pencil, place a tiny dot on the back of your print to mark your center point.
5. Now measure the center of your glass by placing a small mark at the center of the top and side of the back of your frame. Then you can place your print onto your glass and use a tape measure or another straight edge to line the dot at the center of the back of your print up with the dot at the top and side of your frame. Once you line those marks up, your print is centered in your frame and you’re ready to secure it to the glass!
6. Once your print is centered on your glass, secure it to the glass using your mounting squares. I recommend clear mounting squares to keep them as inconspicuous as possible when you’re looking at the front of your frame. If you want the squares to be sturdy, but not permanent (meaning they won’t ruin your art prints or photographs), then use removable mounting squares. If you want them to be even sturdier and don’t ever plan on taking your art print or photograph out of the frame for any reason, you can use permanent mounting squares. To keep them as inconspicuous as possible, attach one square to each corner of your print, only allowing about half of the square to hang over the edge of the print and stick to the glass. You can also attach a square to the middle of each side of the print using that same method for extra security.