What is mindfulness?
Mindfulness is this ancient practice that has profound relevance for our present day lives.
• Paying attention, in a particular way, on purpose without judgement
• Accepting the moment as is without being lost in the story of our mind.
• It’s having the mind and the body in the same place at the same time.
• Not stuck in the past, not pre-living the future.
• It means returning to present moment.
Why do we need it?
1. We are really distracted.
Research tells us that we spend 1/2 our time with a wondering mind.
That means were are not present 1/2 of every single day!
That means we are literally missing out on 1/2 our life!
And the consequences of the mind wandering are not just:
- carless mistakes, - misplaced objects - and lost productivity.
This type of distraction impacts our happiness, our thriving and affects everybody else around us.
2. We are really stressed out
What exactly is stress? It’s wanting the moment to be something that’s it’s not.
All of our stress comes from …re-living past (stuck) or time traveling into the future.
Studies have proven that we Americans are breaking records for the levels stress and anxiety reported in our country.
Our stress levels are increasing each year,
• with about a 1/4 of Americans reporting extreme stress.
• Last year, 9 out of 10 (non trauma) visits to the ER were stress related
Stress and anxiety are taking a massive toll on our country.
We’ve basically become victims from the fear, stress and anxiety of our fast paced world.
60,000-70,000 thoughts a day, and 90% of those thoughts are the same ones we had yesterday. And if we spend half our day, lost in those thoughts, it would make sense that our mind’s that is causing so much of this stress!
3. We are really bad at managing our stress.
I could sit here and throw more stats about how many Americans are now taking prescription pills to manage their stress, we aren’t sleeping enough, we are NOT eating mindfully
But I think we can agree that all of could do a better job managing our stress.
I think part of the problem is that we’ve never really been taught how to manage our stress. I know I certainly wasn’t taught this in school.
So mindfulness gives us a powerful set of techniques and practices that help us manage all the stressors being thrown at us on a daily basis.
Mindfulness CAN’T eliminate the stressors from our lives. Nothing can.
But it can equip us with a set of tools that will help us meet the demands of our lives
How can we practice?
Yoga
When people find out that I also teach yoga, the first thing people say who don’t practice say is, “I’m not flexible” or “I can’t even touch my toes.”
Yoga simply means “union,” to connect or yoke.
• It’s is a physical, mental and spiritual practice. ” Yoga is practice that connects the mind, body and soul.
• Yoga is a moving meditation
Meditation
And once again when people find out I also teach meditation, the common response is “my mind never slows down.” It’s about making space, to choose your thoughts… The ones you want to believe…
Meditation-think deeply or focus one's mind for a period of time
• Many forms of meditation: (Awareness of breath, focused attention, mantra based, silent, sound, lying, sitting, walking
There are also a ton of apps, podcast and other resources
This practice requires you to slow down your eating, breathe, be present at your meals, be present with the people at your meals, and get in touch with hunger cues.
Just by practicing this simple habit, you will also improve your body composition and health.
Benefits:
Reduces Anxiety
Improves our relationships
Relieves Stress
Improves our mood and happiness
Boosts concentration
Improves Self Esteem
Improves Sleep
Improves heart function
Helps with digestive problems
