A good first step to help get unstuck and re-energize your space is to declutter your home. This helps create order, identifying a place for everything.
Decluttering also has a positive effect on mental health and anxiety levels, which can improve your overall well-being and even provide a bit of a boost to the immune system.
A couple easy ways to re-energize your space are with lighting and color.
By switching your light bulbs to LED’s, it will reduce your electricity usage and provide clearer crisper illusions. True light will be achieved the higher the color rendering index. It is based on zero to one hundred the higher the number the purer the light.
Paint is an inexpensive way to achieve color in your space along with accessories and art. Chose colors that revitalize you and art and accessories that speak to you. We want you to love everything that you put in your space, your happy place.
Work/Life Balance
First set boundaries for yourself. Start the day by filling yourself up before you start your busy day. Create a morning regiment for yourself. Spend some quiet time in nature, just being, image what you want to accomplish, visualize and feel it. Also plan a physical activity to release stress and tension.
It is recommended to work for fifty minutes then take a ten-minute break – stretch and walk around.
Be outcome oriented as you end your day, turning off all electronic devices so you can de-compress, relax and unwind for the rest of the evening. Enjoy your family and friends even if it is virtual. That way you are prepared for a good night’s sleep.
Define your home office space. If you don’t have a designated room, then fit a desk behind a sofa, a passageway, or a nook. Turn a closet into an office or use shelving as a work spot. Having a clearly defined area that you can come to and work then “leave” is helpful for staying productive and having balance.
If you need professional help The Arizona North chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers is offering the Interior Design for Hire program with one- or two-hour consultations at a reduced rate that runs through May 31. Homeowners are matched with local ASID designers in the greater Phoenix area and northern Arizona. All funds raised go toward student scholarships and educational programs including the redesign plan for Project Veterans Pride and the James Walton Home. A one-hour consultation in $99 and a two-hour consultation is $175. Go to https://azn.asid.org/