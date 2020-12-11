Toy Insider

VENDING SURPRISE (JUST PLAY)

● This working vending machine features lights, sounds, and

phrases from Ryan himself!

● Kids can feed the coins to Combo Panda and select their snack

surprise.

● Choose from toy juice, water, chips, or fruit gummies. Each

snack holds a fun surprise!

● Find the slime within the juice or water bottles, or a mini

figure hidden inside the chip containers.

● The surprise figure could be Combo Panda, Alpha Lexa, Peck,

or Gus!

● There are hidden fruit-shaped erasers in the fruit gummies.

● Look for each piece of the Ryan build-it figure hidden within

the goodies.

● Features a lid so kids can reload their snacks for endless fun!

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $39.82

● Available: Walmart (exclusive)

SUPER MARIO IT’S-A-ME MARIO! FIGURE (JAKKS PACIFIC)

● Kids can bring Super Mario to life!

● The 12-inch Mario features more than 30 phrases and sound

effects from the games.

● Includes the voice of Mario with iconic phrases like “woo-hoo”,

“it’s-a-me” and many others!

● Trigger points on Mario’s hands, feet, and hat activate the sound

effects and phrases.

● Pose Mario in five different ways to unlock game music – there

are five songs to reveal.

● Features 15 points of articulation.

● Lifting Mario quickly activates his jumping sound.

● Ages: 3+

● MSRP: $49.99

● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

PRESENT PETS (SPIN MASTER)

● The only gifts that unbox themselves!

● Features two themes (Furry Pups and

Fancy Pups) and one of two possible surprise

pets in every box.

● To start the unboxing process, kids

pull an oversized gift tag on top of each box.

● Immediately, the puppy inside will

start barking as it begins to shake and paw its

way out of the box.

● Eventually, the pup inside will kick

the front flap down to reveal itself for the very first time!

● Then, it’s ready to play with more than 100 sounds and actions, a wagging tail, games, voice

recognition, and more.

● Ages: 5+

● MSRP: $49.99

● Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon

KIDIZOOM CREATOR CAM (VTECH)

● Kids can create awesome videos with this

high-definition video camera kit.

● Use the included green screen and 20+

animated backgrounds to get chased by a T-Rex,

go to outer space, or to totally disappear!

● Set up the shot with the tabletop tripod

that doubles as a selfie stick and built-in

microphone. Then use the easy on-screen editing

and included green screen to create trick shots

and time-lapse videos.

● Video can only be uploaded via included

USB cable at parent's discretion.

● Camera has a microSD card slot to

increase storage up to 32 GB (card not included).

● Ages: 5+

● MSRP: $59.99

● Available: Major retailers

1:8 R/C FF FORD BRONCO APP DRIVER (NEW

BRIGHT)

● Kids can rule the road with this

rugged 1:8 scale (22-inch) R/C Ford Bronco!

● Features terrain-dominating

suspension, oversized tires, and working

lights, and now you can five different ways to

“drive.”

● Use the included joystick-style

transmitter or download the free app to draw

or code the RC’s path. Also includes a tilt

mode and a virtual dashboard mode.

● Challenge five friends and race interference free with 2.4 GHz technology!

● Ages: 8+

● MSRP: $69.97

● Available: Walmart

