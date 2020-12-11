VENDING SURPRISE (JUST PLAY)
● This working vending machine features lights, sounds, and
phrases from Ryan himself!
● Kids can feed the coins to Combo Panda and select their snack
surprise.
● Choose from toy juice, water, chips, or fruit gummies. Each
snack holds a fun surprise!
● Find the slime within the juice or water bottles, or a mini
figure hidden inside the chip containers.
● The surprise figure could be Combo Panda, Alpha Lexa, Peck,
or Gus!
● There are hidden fruit-shaped erasers in the fruit gummies.
● Look for each piece of the Ryan build-it figure hidden within
the goodies.
● Features a lid so kids can reload their snacks for endless fun!
● Ages: 3+
● MSRP: $39.82
● Available: Walmart (exclusive)
SUPER MARIO IT’S-A-ME MARIO! FIGURE (JAKKS PACIFIC)
● Kids can bring Super Mario to life!
● The 12-inch Mario features more than 30 phrases and sound
effects from the games.
● Includes the voice of Mario with iconic phrases like “woo-hoo”,
“it’s-a-me” and many others!
● Trigger points on Mario’s hands, feet, and hat activate the sound
effects and phrases.
● Pose Mario in five different ways to unlock game music – there
are five songs to reveal.
● Features 15 points of articulation.
● Lifting Mario quickly activates his jumping sound.
● Ages: 3+
● MSRP: $49.99
● Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart
PRESENT PETS (SPIN MASTER)
● The only gifts that unbox themselves!
● Features two themes (Furry Pups and
Fancy Pups) and one of two possible surprise
pets in every box.
● To start the unboxing process, kids
pull an oversized gift tag on top of each box.
● Immediately, the puppy inside will
start barking as it begins to shake and paw its
way out of the box.
● Eventually, the pup inside will kick
the front flap down to reveal itself for the very first time!
● Then, it’s ready to play with more than 100 sounds and actions, a wagging tail, games, voice
recognition, and more.
● Ages: 5+
● MSRP: $49.99
● Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon
KIDIZOOM CREATOR CAM (VTECH)
● Kids can create awesome videos with this
high-definition video camera kit.
● Use the included green screen and 20+
animated backgrounds to get chased by a T-Rex,
go to outer space, or to totally disappear!
● Set up the shot with the tabletop tripod
that doubles as a selfie stick and built-in
microphone. Then use the easy on-screen editing
and included green screen to create trick shots
and time-lapse videos.
● Video can only be uploaded via included
USB cable at parent's discretion.
● Camera has a microSD card slot to
increase storage up to 32 GB (card not included).
● Ages: 5+
● MSRP: $59.99
● Available: Major retailers
1:8 R/C FF FORD BRONCO APP DRIVER (NEW
BRIGHT)
● Kids can rule the road with this
rugged 1:8 scale (22-inch) R/C Ford Bronco!
● Features terrain-dominating
suspension, oversized tires, and working
lights, and now you can five different ways to
“drive.”
● Use the included joystick-style
transmitter or download the free app to draw
or code the RC’s path. Also includes a tilt
mode and a virtual dashboard mode.
● Challenge five friends and race interference free with 2.4 GHz technology!
● Ages: 8+
● MSRP: $69.97
● Available: Walmart