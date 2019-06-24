What better way to carry around your sunscreen, hat and towel than a personalized beach tote. It's easy to make and the creative options are endless.
What you'll need:
-a plain canvas tote
-water-based paints
-foam brushes
-a stencil
Directions:
First start with your canvas tote. Take a stencil and smooth it down on top of one side. Paint your tote with your favorite colors by patting a foam brush on top of the stencil. Once dry, remove your stencil and enjoy your personalized tote!
