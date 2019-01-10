She’s the talented gal who lives, eats, and breathes all things beauty! And Leiah Scheibel, co-owner of Sparkle Bar in Old Town Scottsdale, stopped by to show us how we can contour and highlight—in no time flat!
First, Leiah uses Your Skin But Better CC+ Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream with built in sun protection of SPF 50. Using her fingertips, or her new go to favorite, a Sonia Kashuk Makeup Blender Sponge, she dabs the cream in the "T-zone", under the eyes, and in any uneven areas. Her tip is when you apply the cream, DAB, DAB, DAB—this technique will apply the cream evenly so there’s no uneven streaks across your face.
Once the foundation is applied, she uses what so many of us have already in our makeup drawer—a barely used lipstick. She uses a darker Mac shade and dabs color on along the cheek bones as well as the lips. No need to line the lips first, you just need a pop of color! Now comes the highlights! Her favorite is theFluid Sheer Highlight by Giorgio Armani. Again, using her fingertips or blender, she dabs the highlight along the top of your cheek bone, just above the blush. If you want to get more of an illuminated look, you can add just a drop to our foundation as you apply it. Leiah says the key is not to use to much of the liquid and make sure you blend it for a natural and radiant look.
And we can’t forget about the eyes! With so many mascaras on store shelves, which one is worth the bang for the buck? Leiah prefers Dior’s Dior Show—Iconic Mascara. To keep this fresh look lasting all day long, she spritzes Skindinavia Finishing Spray. A couple of light sprays and you’re ready to tackle the world, looking radiant, fresh and au natural!
If you’re like me, and you want to start adding these to your shopping cart ASAP, here are some of the products you’ll need:
IT Cosmetics
Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
$38.00 at Ulta
It truly gives you full, flawless, perfect coverage and protects your skin with SPF 50+ UVA/UVB broad-spectrum physical sunscreen. Clinically shown to give you 179% of skin hydration, smooth skin texture and enhance skin brightness, this breakthrough color-correcting cream never creases or cracks and instantly camouflages skin imperfections including dark spots. Plus, it's infused with an advanced anti-aging serum made of hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, vitamins and antioxidants that work in harmony to diffuse the look of wrinkles, minimize pores and give you a more radiant, supple and flawless-looking complexion.
Developed with plastic surgeons, CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ is your anti-aging, hydrating formula infused with high-performance brightening, color-correcting and nourishing ingredients including hydrolyzed collagen, peptides, niacin, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and vitamins A, B, C and E.
Sonia Kashuk Marble Makeup Blender
$7.00 at Target
Blending is the key to flawless makeup application, and this Marble Latex-Free Makeup Blender Sponge from Sonia Kashuk™ makes it easy to get an airbrushed finish. The soft foam cushions your face as you stipple on foundation or concealer and blend to the perfect finish. This chic marble sponge features a tapered end and is much easier and cleaner than using your fingers so you can get into every contour of your face with ease for flawless coverage.
Giorgio Armani
Fluid Sheer Ultra-Light Glowing Fluid
$62.00 at Giorgioarmanibeauty.com
Get your most luminous look with an easy-to-apply liquid highlighter. Part of the iconic "Armani Glow," this weightless, organza-inspired formula comes in an extensive range of colors to match each woman's unique tone. Can be worn as a makeup base or blended with foundation. All skin types.
DiorShow Iconic
$29.50 at Dior.com
The first lash-lifting mascara by Dior. Enriched with a unique lifting formula, Diorshow Iconic perfectly sculpts, stretches and curls lashes with impeccable hold and exceptional definition.
SKINDINAVIA® THE MAKEUP PRIMER SPRAY
$35.00 at Skindinavia.com
Pore-clogging silicone primers have no place on your face! Our lightweight, silicone-free primer mist delivers a smooth canvas for impeccable, long-wear makeup application.
THE BEST PORE MINIMIZING PRIMER:
Our patented water-based formula greatly reduces the appearance of pores while creating a flawless canvas for makeup application that is lightweight and breathable. Silky smooth skin is an understatement when you use this Skindinavia spray.
Happy Highlighting! And remember, you can get your glam on at the Sparkle Bar in Scottsdale.. or check them out online @ thesparklebar.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.