The long wait for a White Castle in Arizona will end at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23! That’s when the highly anticipated Castle location at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Talking Stick Entertainment District near Scottsdale will officially open and start serving customers. This newest Castle is the largest ever, accommodating nearly 200 diners between its indoor and outdoor dining spaces.
White Castle, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, has been a family-owned business for more than 98 years. It was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1921, serving The Original Slider, made from 100-percent USDA inspected beef. The company today owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states.
The Original Slider, Time Magazine’s most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other tasty food options, including the Impossible Slider, the revolutionary plant-based burger White Castle introduced in 2018. This Castle also will be one of only three nationwide to feature the 1921 Burger, made of 100% beef that is smashed into onions like the original slider of the 1920’s and served with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
This newest White Castle will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Breakfast, including the popular Breakfast Waffle Slider, will be available any time of day. As Cravers (White Castle fans) enter the dining room, they can choose to order on electronic tablets or at the counter, get their Coca Cola Freestyle beverage and sit down to be served. They also can save time and order online using the White Castle mobile app or have their meal delivered to them via one of the popular food delivery services including Door Dash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub.