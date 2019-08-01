Summer is the perfect time to take advantage of all of the in-season fruit available to us – here are some great recipes!
Peach Cobbler Overnight Oats
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 1 cup old fashioned oats
• 1/4 cup vanilla protein powder (or collagen peptides)
• 2 tbsp baking stevia (or 1/4 cup sweetener that measures like sugar)
• ½-1 tsp ground cinnamon
• 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg
• 1/4 tsp salt (or to taste)
• 1/2 cup plain low fat Greek yogurt
• 3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk (or milk of choice)
• 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
• 1 1/2 cup diced peaches (fresh or frozen and defrosted, or canned in 100% juice)
• ¼ cup chopped walnuts
Directions
In a medium bowl, stir together oats, protein powder, stevia, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add in the yogurt, milk, and vanilla then mix until well combined. Add in 1 cup of the peaches and stir, then separate mixture into two mason jars or tupperware containers with a tight fitting lid. Top each container with the remaining peaches and chopped walnuts. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight. Enjoy your oats cold, straight from the refrigerator the next morning for a quick, delicious breakfast. For variety, sub out the peaches for your favorite fruit and the walnuts for another nut or seed of choice!
Fresh Fig and Cheese Crisp
Servings: 1
Ingredients
• 1-2 fresh figs, sliced, depending on fruit size
• 1 whole grain cracker, such as Wasa Thin or a brown rice cake
• ¼ cup low fat cottage cheese or part-skim ricotta cheese
• 1 tbsp pistachios or almonds, chopped
• Cinnamon, optional
Instructions
Spread cottage cheese or ricotta cheese onto a cracker or rice cake. Top with sliced figs and chopped nuts, then a sprinkle of cinnamon. Enjoy immediately!
Watermelon Blueberry Feta Salad
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 2 cups seedless watermelon, cubed into 1 inch pieces (about 2 cups)
• 2 cup blueberries
• Arugula, 6 cups
• ¼ cup mint or basil, julienned (optional)
• 1 cup crumbled feta, reduced fat
For the dressing
• 1 large lime, juiced
• 1 tbsp olive oil
• 1 teaspoon honey or pinch of stevia
• Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Combine the cubed watermelon, berries, arugula, herbs, and feta in a bowl. Combine all dressing ingredients into a small bowl and whisk. Add dressing to the salad bowl and toss until well combined. Serve immediately.
Pork Tenderloin with Apricot Salsa
Ingredients
• 3-4 ripe apricots, diced (about 2 cups of fruit)
• juice of 2 limes
• ⅓ cup cilantro, minced
• 1/4 red onion, finely minced
• 1 jalapeno pepper diced, optional
• salt and fresh cracked pepper
• 1 tbsp honey,
• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
• 2 tsp ancho chili powder
• 1/2 tsp garlic powder
• ½ tsp salt
• ¼ tsp ground pepper
• 1.5 lb pork tenderloin
Instructions
Pork tenderloin marinade: Mix the honey, balsamic vinegar, ancho chile and garlic together in a large resealable plastic bag. Season the tenderloin with salt and pepper. Place the tenderloin in the bag and squeeze out as much air as possible before sealing. Place the bag in the refrigerator and marinate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.
Apricot salsa: In a bowl, combine the apricot, cilantro, lime juice, serrano and onion. Season the salsa with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate.
Prepare a grill to medium-high heat. Grill the tenderloin on the first side for about 5 minutes (times vary per grill, so be careful not to over-char). Roll the tenderloin onto the next side and grill for another 5 minutes. Repeat on all 4 sides, 5 minutes per side, until an instant-read thermometer registers around 150 degrees F. Allow the tenderloin to rest on a platter for about 10 minutes before slicing. Top with the apricot salsa and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.