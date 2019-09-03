September is Better Breakfast Month, so here are three recipes that are tasty but also good for you!
Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches
Savory
• 2 Whole Grain Waffles
• 1 Slice Canadian Bacon
• 1-2 Eggs, fried, scrambled, or hard-boiled
• 1 slice 2% Cheese
Sweet
• 2 Whole Grain Waffles
• 1 tbsp Nut Butter
• ¼ cup Sliced Fruit (Banana, Apple, Pear, etc)
• Dash of Cinnamon
Avocado & Hardboiled Egg Bowl
Servings: 2
Ingredients
• 4 hard boiled eggs, chopped
• 4 hard boiled egg whites, chopped
• 1 avocado, diced
• ½ cup red bell pepper, diced
• ½ cup pico de gallo
• Sea salt and ground pepper to taste
Place all ingredients in a bowl, and stir to combine. Enjoy immediately!
Nutrition (½ recipe): 320 calories, 22g protein, 20.5g fat, 12.5g carbs
Blueberry Peach Baked Oatmeal
• 2 cups old-fashioned oats
• ¼ cup almond meal/flour
• 1 tsp baking powder
• ¼ tsp baking soda
• ½ tsp sea salt
• 2 tsp ground cinnamon
• 3 tbsp baking stevia, or ¼ cup sweetener of choice that measures like sugar.
• 2 tbsp coconut oil or melted butter
• 2 cups milk (regular, almond, coconut etc).
• ¼ cup unsweetened Greek yogurt
• 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
• 1 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
• 1 cup fresh or frozen peaches, diced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9x13” glass baking dish and set aside. In a small bowl, combine oats, almond meal, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Set aside. In a separate, microwave safe bowl, melt coconut oil or butter. Whisk in your milk as you slowly pour it into the melted oil/butter. Add Greek yogurt, eggs, and vanilla and whisk until combined. Add sweetener and mix thoroughly. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix well. Gently fold in your fruit. Spread evenly in a 9x13” pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for 35-40 minutes. Your oatmeal should be browned on the top and the top should spring back when you gently touch it with your finger. Let cool for 15 minutes and serve warm with a spoonful of nut butter. You can also refrigerate after baking and serve cold with a dollop of yogurt.