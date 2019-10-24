Pumpkin Spice Popcorn
• Popcorn kernels (or 1 regular size bag popcorn, or 8 cups popped)
• 1 tsp Cinnamon
• 1 tsp Pumpkin pie spice
• 2-4 tbsp Sweetener of choice (or to taste)
• 1/2-1 tsp Salt (or to taste)
• ⅓ cup Almonds (or nut of choice)
• 1/4 cup cup White Chocolate or Butterscotch Chips (optional)
Pop popcorn according popcorn makers directions (or according to package directions). Combine spices in a small bowl, and stir to combine. Pour popcorn in a large bag (unless you are using bagged popcorn, then you may just leave it in the bag it’s popped in). Pour spices into bag and shake to coat popcorn with spice mixture. Pour popcorn into bowls and top with nuts and white chocolate or butterscotch chips.
Clementine Pumpkins
• Clementines
• Celery
• Sharpies
Banana Ghosts
• Bananas
• Chocolate Chips
Frankenstein Toast
• WW Bread
• Guacamole
• Blue Corn Chips
• Sliced Black Olives
• Sliced Cucumber, halved
• Grape Tomatoes, halved
• Pretzel Stick