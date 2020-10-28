Halloween is most certainly going to look VERY DIFFERENT in 2020 than it has in years past but that doesn't mean we can't have fun! Check out these deals that will help keep the holiday exciting without sacrificing social distancing.
Lowes is offering Curbside Trick or Treat at locations around town this year on the 29th of October. You must register online as space is limited, head to dealsinaz.com for more information. Children can wear their costumes and will receive free sweet treats and a kid-sized pumpkin!
The City of Chandler is offering a free drive-thru Halloween Spooktacular event October 29th from 6-9 PM and October 30th from 1-4 PM then again from 6-9 PM. Take your family and enjoy a unique haunted experience filled with fun. Stay in the comfort and safety of your car and wind through a decorated cul-da-sac. The ghostly route will be overflowing with a boo-nanza of spooky shenanigans and scenes that bring your favorite Halloween themes and characters to life! I called and they confirmed that you DO NOT need to live in Chandler to take advantage of the fun, head to dealsinaz.com for more information and directions.
The Mesa Public Libraries are getting into the Halloween spirit with a fun drive-thru Halloween Boo! From 2-3 PM at the Main Library, Dobson Ranch, and Red Mountain Branches, you can drive through in costume and enjoy special treats including a family pack of books while supplies last! Decorate your car to make the day even more fun! All are welcome!
Krispy Kreme is offering guests of all ages a FREE doughnut when they show up on Halloween in costume. You can even score the deal through the drive-thru! This will definitely make the day sweeter.
Enjoy!