Blinchiki (Russian Style Crepes)
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 3 minutes
12-15 crepes
Ingredients:
1 eggs
2 cups milk
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1,5 cups all purpose flour
2 tablespoons of any oil, plus more for pan
For Serving:
Any fillings
Russian traditional fillings:
Desserts: Sour cream, sweetened condensed milk, any jam, honey, cottage cheese
Savory: Caviar, smoked salmon with sour cream
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, and salt. Mix in flour, 1/4 - 1/2 cup at a time, until a runny batter forms. Whisk in the oil and let rest for about 15 minutes.
In a 10 inch skillet or pan, rub a little oil and heat over medium low to medium. Once thoroughly heated, add 1/4 - 1/3 cup batter to the center and immediately tilt the pan in a circle to coat the bottom in a thin layer. Cook until bubbles begin to form and the bottom turns golden, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until the other side is golden, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove to plate. Rub the pan with more oil and repeat with remaining batter.
Enjoy from Blinchiki!
