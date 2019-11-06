Stout Tent was started by ASU Alumni and local Tempe residents Caitlyn and Jim Stout in 2013. Army Veteran, Jim, specialized in sewing parachutes during his time in service and he and Caitlyn saw an opportunity to combine their love of outdoor adventure with skills they both harnessed. What started as a small online retail shop on Etsy has since grown to a multi-million dollar business! Today they are a leader in the Glamping Industry, maintaining the largest inventory of Glamping tents and beds and traveling nationwide to produce Glamping at events like Toyota's Hotel Tacoma, Bonnaroo, and local music festival FORM at Arcosanti.
Aside from the beautiful Insta-worthy Bell and Safari tents, Stout Tent also offers large Tipi Style Event Tents and Glamping Bathroom Suites (hot showers and flushing toilets!). Stout Tent is swiftly and steadily paving the road for others as the Glamping Industry explodes onto the scene (currently projected to be over a billion dollar industry by 2024). This Glamping Empire isn't just limited to events, Stout Tent also sell tents retail and wholesale, helping other up and coming businesses establish permanent Glamping Setups.
This past spring Stout Tent debuted its wildest idea yet! Stout Tent has set up an agreement with Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde for guests to Glamp INSIDE the park! A true immersion experience, guests can Glamp in a fully furnished Safari Tent overnight inside an animal enclosure! Don't worry, non-predatory only. A local guide hosts the campsite and provides fun facts to guests during their stay. Arizona locals can also enjoy Stout Tents rental services. Rent a tent online and pickup in South Phoenix. Office hours are by appointment only.
Visit us online at www.stouttent.com