The HIGH Fitness team was joined in studio by Kyle Unfug of Your Life Arizona this week to talk about it's partnership with National women's health and fitness day.
The 18th Annual National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is the nation’s largest annual health promotion event for women of all ages and took place on September 25th, 2019. The program focuses attention on the importance of regular physical activity and health awareness for women. HIGH Fitness is the perfect workout for participants of all ages and stages in a non-judgemental, welcoming environment for the 60-minute, easy- to-follow choreographed class that is synced to fan-favorite music tracks.
The HIGH Fitness phenomenon has seen nearly half a million participants try the combination of strong, simple choreography with plyometric-type interval training moves (think: jumps, squats, burpees, tuck jumps etc.) and low concentrated full-body toning moves to sculpt from top to bottom. On September 25th, HIGH Fitness will be offered free workout classes in select cities across the country.
“National Women’s Health and Fitness Day is an important and worthwhile program and it was an easy decision to participate in this year’s event,” said Emily Nelson, co-founder HIGH. “We’re hoping the complimentary HIGH Fitness classes will inspire women to include group fitness as part of their overall health routine.”
HIGH Fitness can be found across the US and Canada with 2,800 certified trainers offering 2,000 classes across 350 cities, 35 states and 4 provinces. The popularity of the classes is undeniable - 98% of participants that try a HIGH Fitness class return for a second workout.
Follow along the HIGH Fitness journey on Facebook and Instagram. To find a class near you please click here. For more information, visit https://www.HighFitness.com.