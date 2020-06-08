SheriAnne Little with Next Level Endurance shares four moves to get you in shape while watching a movie.
Most Popular
Articles
- Young woman loses scholarship to ACU in Glendale after online post
- YouTube personality Jake Paul has been charged in Scottsdale riots
- Video shows apparent moments after Dion Johnson was shot by DPS in Phoenix
- Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest is rewarded with a car and college scholarship
- Looters steal 70 brand new cars from California dealership with a total value nearly $2.7 million
- Scottsdale police make additional arrests connected to Fashion Square looting
- PD: Woman kicked pregnant woman in stomach because 'unborn child was a demon baby'
- New Arizona COVID-19 hospitalization data shows record-high metrics
- WATCH: Heavy machinery used to rip off front doors of a Best Buy in California
- Ocotillo Fire destroys iconic Cave Creek business, 8 homes