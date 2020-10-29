Aaren Nicks, owner of AR Workshop in Scottsdale, shows safe and festive ways to celebrate Halloween with family and friends.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fighter jet intercepts plane, deployed flares at President Trump event in Arizona
- Mother of 5 shot, killed at Chuck E. Cheese in Iowa during argument with another mom
- A closer look at Tortilla Flat, Arizona's ghost town
- 7,000 President Trump supporters line the streets of Peoria for MAGA parade
- Snowbirds from Canada face issues traveling to Arizona due to COVID-19 restrictions
- Two schools quarantined in Phoenix and Casa Grande for COVID-19 cases
- Scottsdale strip club closed down indefinitely due to COVID-19 violations
- Valley mother speaks out after police say husband planned to murder her
- Possible voter fraud in Chandler area after woman asks to take people's ballots
- Arizona health department changes COVID-19 recommendations for closing schools