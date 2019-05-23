Table top gaming is a gang busters way to get together and connect with friends. However, some games can be incredibly complex to set up, challenging to understand and time intensive to play. Therefore, if you have a casual kick back in mind, Krissy the Guru of Geekery has some suggestions for you!
Step one in selecting an easy but fun kick back game is to check the SIZE of the box! The perfect game for your casual hang will be in a small box that takes up very little space and can be carried around in a backpack or purse easily. THe box will also reveal critical information about number of players and expected play time. You want a game that will work with as few as 3 players, or as many as 8 to give you the most flexibility of participants.
My top recommendation includes Cockroach Poker, a game of bluffing. Each round only takes about 20 minutes to play and is a laugh riot of good fun for as few as 2 and as many as 6 people recommended…. Although it isn’t too difficult to squeeze more pople in to play. The object of the game is to lie to your friends, and figure out which of them is best at lying to you!
Cockroach Poker is also inexpensive and will only set you back $12.99 on Amazon. Its a perfect game to throw in your bag and bring to any kick back.
https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/11971/cockroach-poker
https://www.amazon.com/Schmidt-SCH87143-Cockroach-Poker/
Additoinally, check out its companion games, such as Cheating Moth and Cockroach Poker Royale.
I also highly recommend You’ve Got Crabs: A Game of Secrets from the makers of Exploding Kittens. THis game is suitable for ages 7+ and can be played with as few as 4 or as many as 10 participants. This is a fun, light hearted game that is easy to play while the conversation flows. Your goal is first to collect a set of 4 matching crabs adn then to let your partner know with a secret signal. Watch out, however- if anyone else guesses that “Yoe’ve got crabs!” before your partner- they get to steal your points!
This game is a little bit more expensive, in about the $25 range but easy to find at Target or on Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Ifecco-Youve-Got-Crabs-Exploding/
https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/246759/youve-got-crabs
Other titles to check out that fall into this category of inexpensive, flexible, easy to bring, easy to set up and easy to play games include: 60 Second Slam from Endless Games, a race the clok alphabet/category game. A Game of Thrones The Hand of the King, a game of simple strategy and Superfight, a game of absurd arguements. Superfight comes with many possible expansion packs as well.
https://endlessgames.com/product/60-second-slam/
https://www.amazon.com/Game-Thrones-Hand-King-Card/dp/B01KJXRHNA
