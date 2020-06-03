Healthcare and other Essential workers have been keeping things going throughout these months of quarantine and there are some deals just for them!
Headspace realizes that healthcare workers have been particularly overburdened through this Covid 19 crisis and is offering them Headspace Plus for free through 2020. This is a guided meditation app and can help put more zen in your life.
The Boyce Thompson Arboretum is thanking all medical professionals with FREE admission through Summer 2020. This beautiful place is located one hour east of Phoenix and offers three miles of garden paths and trails. There are over 2600 different plants featured from deserts around the world.
Crocs is donating 10,000 pairs a day to healthcare workers on the front lines of Covid-19 Head to dealsinaz.com for more information on how to request a pair if you qualify, their shoes are. comfortable and easy to clean, perfect for medical professionals.
The Venetian in Las Vegas is offering community heroes a free night when they book a night through their Share the Love program. Essential workers include people working in healthcare, education, auto repair, laundry services, grocery stores, and more. Head to dealsinaz.com for more information.