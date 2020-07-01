Parents across the state of Arizona have seen their summer plans disrupted by COVID-19 summer camp cancellations and are now struggling to find ways to fill their kids’ days with engaging and educational activities.
Enter Varsity Tutors—the Live Learning Platform, which has offices in Phoenix, and recently teamed up with celebrities to offer free Virtual Summer Camps for kids ages 5-18. The celebrity instructors have included Julianne Hough, two-time champion of Dancing with the Stars; Mayim Bialik, from The Big Bang Theory; Aly Raisman, a U.S. champion gymnast; Animal Planet’s “Coyote” Peterson; astronaut Leland Melvin; and many others.
More than 50,000 kids attended Mayim Bialik's class on neuroscience. Additionally, over 20,000 kids attended Leland Melvin's interactive classes that discussed his fascination with science and what it takes to pursue big dreams.
On July 2, Phil Cook, a chemistry teacher who has risen to fame on TikTok with his exciting lab experiments and sense of humor, will teach kids all about the chemistry of fireworks and explosions—just in time for the Fourth of July. And on July 7, Evan the Card Guy, whose magic tricks have garnered him over 15 million followers on TikTok, will teach kids how to perform magic tricks of their own.
Varsity Tutors’ Virtual Summer Camps also include other cool enrichment-based classes such as photography, theater, coding and chess—all updated weekly and most of them entirely free.
"We know that long summer breaks bring with them a 'learning gap,' and that will be even more prevalent this year," said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors. "Families often use summer camps as a way to bridge that gap with enriching learning opportunities, so it's important for us to provide resources to keep students learning and engaged as the months away from school build. Virtual Summer Camp, while not a direct replacement for traditional camp, can help students explore their interests, continue to learn, and stay busy in case these camps can't operate."
Virtual Summer Camp comes on the heels of Varsity Tutors' free Virtual School Day program, which the company created when COVID-19 school closures began.
In addition to Virtual Summer Camps, Varsity Tutors offers a suite of resources to help ensure kids stay on track, including free learning assessments, access to free learning coaches, and one-on-one and small group instruction.
"We know summer camps are an important part of our educational and social system, and we want to find ways to help K-12 families in the face of the pandemic," Galvin said.
These Virtual Summer Camps are currently open for registration. To secure your spot, go to https://www.varsitytutors.com/virtual-summer-camps